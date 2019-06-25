Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Blasts fifth homer
Hicks went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and two runs in the Yankees' 10-8 win over the Blue Jays on Monday.
Hicks chipped in on a big day for the Yankees offense with a three-run long ball off Aaron Sanchez in the fifth inning for his fifth homer of the season. He still has yet to really get going since returning from the injured list, as Hicks is slashing .204/.305/.372 through 113 at-bats. This was his first long ball since June 7, so perhaps it gets him rolling at the dish.
