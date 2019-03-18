The Yankees plan to place Hicks (shoulder) on their injured list prior to their March 28 season opener against the Orioles, Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes reports.

Hicks had already mentioned over the weekend that he wouldn't be ready to go for Opening Day, so Rojas' report merely confirms that the outfielder is due to miss multiple games to begin the season. While Hicks is on the mend, Brett Gardner is expected to shift over to center field and serve as the Yankees' primary option at the position.

