Hicks went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, two runs scored and two stolen bases in Friday's 12-5 win over the Red Sox.

The 32-year-old is locked in at the plate right now, delivering three straight multi-hit efforts and batting .435 (10-for-23) over his last seven starts. The surge has lifted Hicks' slash line on the season to .240/.357/.350 with five homers, nine steals, 25 RBI and 32 runs through 73 games.