Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Cleared to start throwing program
Hicks (elbow) was cleared to begin a throwing program Friday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Hicks hasn't thrown since landing on the injured list Aug. 4 with a flexor strain, but he received good news from the team doctor Friday. A timeline for his return is still unclear at this point.
