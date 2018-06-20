Hicks was 3-for-4 with a two-run home run during Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Mariners.

Hicks now has a home run in three consecutive games and has five total in June, doubling his home run total to 10 for the season. The 28-year-old is 8-for-17 with four extra-base hits in the last four games and has a .256/.351/.477 slash line in 195 at-bats this season.

