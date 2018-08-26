Hicks went 3-for-5 two runs, two RBI, a double and a home run in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

Hicks entered Saturday scuffling a bit through August with a .211/.375/.342 slash line, but came up big for the Yankees in Saturday's matinee. The 28-year-old has a .253/..368/.471 slash line with 21 home runs and 10 stolen bases on the season.