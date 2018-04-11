Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Collects hit in first rehab game
Hicks (ribs) went 1-for-3 in his first minor-league rehab game at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
The Yankees have two games remaining in their current three-game set with the Red Sox, and it's possible that Hicks will be cleared for activation from the DL by the end of the week when the team heads to Detroit for a weekend series with the Tigers.
More News
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Rehab assignment set, hoping for weekend return•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Won't need long DL stay•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Trending in right direction•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Has Grade 1 strain•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Heads to DL with muscle strain•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Set for everyday center field role•
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...