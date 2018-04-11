Hicks (ribs) went 1-for-3 in his first minor-league rehab game at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

The Yankees have two games remaining in their current three-game set with the Red Sox, and it's possible that Hicks will be cleared for activation from the DL by the end of the week when the team heads to Detroit for a weekend series with the Tigers.

