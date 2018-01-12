Hicks agreed to a one-year, $2.825 deal with the Yankees on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

Hicks battled multiple injuries in 2017 and appeared in just 88 games for the Yankees. Despite his limited playing time, the veteran outfielder was able to put together a solid season highlighted by his 0.76 BB/K ratio and career-high .475 slugging percentage. The 28-year-old lines up to be an everyday starter in the outfield and projects to be a solid source of offensive production in the Yankees' potent lineup. He has the pedigree to hit 15-plus home runs and swipe double-digit bags.