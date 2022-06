Hicks went 2-for-4 with a triple, a run and an RBI in Monday's win over Tampa Bay.

Hicks was part of a big ninth inning for the Yankees, tripling to plate the go-ahead run and subsequently coming around to score on a sacrifice fly. The three-bagger was his first this season. Hicks' bat has been heating up of late -- he's gone 6-for-15 with two extra-base hits, four RBI and a stolen base over his past four games.