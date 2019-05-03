Hicks (back) will continue taking at-bats this weekend and is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Monday, and could rejoin the Yankees within 7-to-10 days, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Hicks resumed facing live pitching about a week ago and has advanced to participating in simulated games as he continues his recovery from the back strain. The 29-year-old has been sidelined since early March and would provide a significant boost to an injury-depleted lineup.