Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Could return in 7-to-10 days
Hicks (back) will continue taking at-bats this weekend and is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Monday, and could rejoin the Yankees within 7-to-10 days, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Hicks resumed facing live pitching about a week ago and has advanced to participating in simulated games as he continues his recovery from the back strain. The 29-year-old has been sidelined since early March and would provide a significant boost to an injury-depleted lineup.
