Hicks (back) could be activated from the 10-day injured list during the team's upcoming series against the Rays this weekend, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Hicks began a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Tampa earlier in the week, and he's gone 0-for-8 with a pair of strikeouts in two games for the Tarpons thus far. Most importantly, the outfielder hasn't experienced any issues in his return to game action, and if he continues to progress without any setbacks, Hicks could be back with the Yankees within the next week.