Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Could return over weekend
Manager Joe Girardi said Hicks (oblique) could return sometime over the weekend, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Hicks has been sidelined since June 25 with an oblique injury, and he finally appears to have a return in sight. He recently shifted his rehab assignment to Double-A Trenton after completing five games at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, so he'll be closer to New York in case the team decides to activate him against the Red Sox over the weekend. Once Hicks does return, he'll likely take most, if not all, of Clint Frazier's playing time in the outfield.
