Hicks (ribs) may be back with the Yankees on Thursday depending on his status following Wednesday's minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Pete Caldera of the Bergen Record reports.

Hicks has been on the disabled list with a right intercostal muscle strain since March 30, though he was able to finally hit the field with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday. During that contest, he went 1-for-3 and will look to make it through a second-straight outing without experiencing any problems. Even though the Yankees outfield depth is extremely thin at the moment, it still seems unlikely that Hicks would be rushed back to play a third straight day during Thursday's finale in Boston instead of getting the night off and joining the team in Detroit.

