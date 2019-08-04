Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Could throw by mid-August
Manager Aaron Boone said that he's hopeful Hicks, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right flexor strain, will be able to resume a throwing program in 7-to-10 days, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
After Hicks was forced out of the second game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Red Sox due to the elbow injury, the Yankees were fearful the outfielder sustained ligament damage that would require season-ending Tommy John surgery. Fortunately for the Yankees and Hicks, a follow-up MRI returned negative, taking a worse-case scenario off the table. Though the Yankees won't have a clear timeline for Hicks' return until he starts ramping up baseball activities again, the expectation is that he'll be able to play again in 2019. In the meantime, Brett Gardner is expected to handle center field on an everyday basis.
