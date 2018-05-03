Hicks is out of the lineup against the Astros on Thursday, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hicks will receive a standard day off following six straight starts as manager Aaron Boone trots out an outfield of Giancarlo Stanton, Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge for the series finale. Over the course of 18 games this year, Hicks is hitting .230/.364/.410 with two home runs, 11 RBI and three stolen bases.