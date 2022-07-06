site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-aaron-hicks-day-off-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Day off Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hicks isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates.
Hicks started in the last two games and went 1-for-8 with a double and three strikeouts. Joey Gallo will take his place in left field and bat seventh Wednesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read