Hicks is dealing with cramping in both of his calves after exiting Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Hicks was replaced by a pinch runner after drawing a walk in the top of the fifth inning, and the team revealed that he's dealing with a calf issue. If Hicks is forced to miss any additional time, Clint Frazier or Tyler Wade could step into a role in the Yankees' outfield.