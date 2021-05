Hicks' absence from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays is due to a bruised right shin.

Hicks fouled a ball off his shin Sunday against the Nationals and evidently isn't ready to play even after Monday's off day. He was originally listed as the center fielder before being scratched, with Brett Gardner sliding to center and Clint Frazier entering the lineup in left. As long as the issue doesn't turn out to be anything worse than a bruise, he shouldn't be in line for a lengthy absence.