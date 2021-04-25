Manager Aaron Boone said Hicks is out of the Yankees' lineup Sunday against Cleveland due to back tightness, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

The Yankees don't seem too concerned about the injury, as Boone noted that Hicks is still expected to be available off the bench for the series finale after receiving treatment on his back earlier Sunday. With solo home runs in consecutive games, Hicks had been starting to show signs of waking up from his season-long slumber before the back issue cropped up.