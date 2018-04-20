Hicks went 1-for-3 with a run scored and walk in Thursday's win over Toronto. He was also caught stealing.

Since returning from injury April 12, Hicks has three extra-base hits and five walks in 22 plate appearances. His plate discipline was the driving factor behind his strong campaign last season, so it's good to see him being selective at the dish so far in 2018. Barring injury, Hicks should have ample opportunity to produce RBI while batting behind the trio of Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez, meaning their is some lofty upside for the former first-rounder.