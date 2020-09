Hicks went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs, three RBI and a stolen base during Tuesday's 12-1 win over the Blue Jays.

The 30-year-old started the scoring in the first as he brought home Aaron Judge with a triple, and then he scored himself via a wild pitch. He then came through with a two-run single during the fifth inning. Hicks has a .225/.384/.411 slash line with five homers, 25 runs, 17 RBI and three stolen bases in 49 games this season.