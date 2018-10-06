Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Exits Game 1 with trainer
Hicks exited Game 1 of the ALDS against the Red Sox on Friday with an apparent right leg injury, David Lennon of Newsday reports.
Hicks exited Friday's contest in the top of the fourth inning after knocking a single off Chris Sale in what was an 11-pitch at-bat. The outfielder was seen talking with a trainer and flexing his right leg prior to his removal. Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear, though it's worth noting that Hicks missed three games with a hamstring injury near the end of September. Brett Gardner replaced Hicks.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...