Hicks exited Game 1 of the ALDS against the Red Sox on Friday with an apparent right leg injury, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

Hicks exited Friday's contest in the top of the fourth inning after knocking a single off Chris Sale in what was an 11-pitch at-bat. The outfielder was seen talking with a trainer and flexing his right leg prior to his removal. Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear, though it's worth noting that Hicks missed three games with a hamstring injury near the end of September. Brett Gardner replaced Hicks.