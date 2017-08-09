Hicks (oblique) is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

After getting through his sixth minor-league rehab game with no issues Tuesday, it appears Hicks is just about ready to rejoin the big club. Barring any setbacks in the coming days, the 27-year-old should be back in action against the Red Sox on Friday after missing more than a month with an oblique injury. He's expected to immediately reclaim an everyday role in the Yankees' outfield, likely diminishing Clint Frazier's playing time.