Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Expects to be ready for Opening Day
Hicks said Friday that his back is feeling "much better," and he is confident he will be ready for Opening Day, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.
Hicks has not appeared in a game since March 1 and is not in the lineup Friday, but he apparently feels in a good place after receiving a cortisone shot Monday. Hicks' optimism certainly bodes well for his chances of playing in the Yankees' season opener, but he's likely going to have to resume playing in games soon to get back into playing shape and avoid opening on the injured list.
