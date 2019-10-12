Hicks (elbow) is expected to make the ALCS roster, George A. King III of the New York Post reports.

It was rumored earlier in the week that Hicks was in contention for a spot on the ALCS roster, and it appears the outfielder will indeed find himself on the 25-man squad. He's been sidelined since the beginning of August due to an elbow strain, so rust is certainly a concern at this point. It remains to be seen what role Hicks will take on following his return.