Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Expects to make ALCS roster
Hicks (elbow) is expected to make the ALCS roster, George A. King III of the New York Post reports.
It was rumored earlier in the week that Hicks was in contention for a spot on the ALCS roster, and it appears the outfielder will indeed find himself on the 25-man squad. He's been sidelined since the beginning of August due to an elbow strain, so rust is certainly a concern at this point. It remains to be seen what role Hicks will take on following his return.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...