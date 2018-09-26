HIcks (hamstring) expects to be back in action Friday against the Red Sox, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Hicks left Monday's game with a bout of left hamstring tightness and has been on the bench for both games since. He expects to miss Thursday's game as well but said he felt good following work in the batting cage and on a treadmill. He should return in time to get a few games in before the start of the postseason.