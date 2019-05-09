Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Expects to return Monday
Hicks (back) said he's expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Monday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
According to Adler, Hicks is reportedly symptom-free, though the outfielder wants to get some more swings in before rejoining the big-league club. He's already appeared in a trio of rehab games with High-A Tampa over the past three days, going 0-for-11 with a walk and three strikeouts in those appearances. Hicks is scheduled to play three more rehab games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre over the weekend, and assuming everything goes off without a hitch, the 29-year-old should be cleared to rejoin the Yankees ahead of Monday's series opener against the Orioles.
