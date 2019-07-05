Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Extends on-base streak
Hicks went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and an RBI in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Rays in 10 innings.
Hicks has reached base in each of the Yankees' 10 games, delivering a .297/.391/.541 slash line to go with two home runs, nine RBI and eight runs. After a slow start at the dish following his return from the injured list in mid-May, Hicks looks to be dialed in again, but his rising on-base percentage hasn't translated to additional running opportunities. He's logged only two stolen-base attempts over 38 games this season.
