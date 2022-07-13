Hicks (shin), who is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, said he's hopeful to return to the starting nine for this weekend's series with the Red Sox, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Hicks' comments would seem to indicate he's also ruling himself out for Thursday's series finale with Cincinnati since he won't be performing any on-field activity Wednesday. The 32-year-old was forced out early in Tuesday's 4-3 loss after fouling a ball off his right shin, but he escaped with a bruise after postgame testing ruled out any structural damage. Joey Gallo will replace Hicks in the New York outfield Wednesday.