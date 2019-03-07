Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Eyes weekend return
Hicks (back) is hoping to return to the lineup this weekend, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
His lower-back stiffness has significantly improved, according to manager Aaron Boone. Hicks will likely do some throwing and hitting Thursday in preparation to return to game action at some point in the next several days.
