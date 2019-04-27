Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Faces live pitching
Hicks (back) faced live pitching Saturday for the first time since going on the injured list, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Hicks is gradually working his way back from a back injury which has kept him out of action since early March. He could play in an extended spring game Wednesday, with a rehab assignment presumably following soon after that.
