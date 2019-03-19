Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Feeling pain-free
Hicks (back) said he's pain-free following his second cortisone shot, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
The next step for Hicks will be swinging; the outfielder said he was pain-free following his first cortisone shot, but the issue flared up when he resumed swinging. Hicks is expected to open the season on the injured list and likely won't have a concrete timetable for his return until he's further along in his rehab.
