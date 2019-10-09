Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Feels ready to return for ALCS
Hicks (elbow) said Tuesday he's "definitely ready to go out there and play" in the ALCS, Mark Didtler of the Associated Press reports.
Hicks also said he is "doing pretty much everything" in his rehab work, including throwing to bases and facing live pitching. The 30-year-old was moved to the 60-day injured list in late September, but he's already eligible to be activated since he's been on the shelf since Aug. 4 due to the elbow strain. Hicks may feel ready to rejoin the team, but the Yankees may not be willing to thrust him into playoff baseball after not seeing game action in over two months.
