Hicks went 3-for-4 with two RBI, two runs and a stolen base in Saturday's win over the Orioles.

Hicks slapped a trio of singles in Saturday's win, marking his second straight multi-hit performance while raising his average from .232 to .253 over that stretch. The swiped bag was his sixth of the season, while the 28-year-old also has five homers, 23 RBI and 23 runs across 41 games.