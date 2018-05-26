Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Gets breather Saturday
Hicks is out of the lineup Saturday against the Angels.
Hicks will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day off after starting the previous 11 games and hitting .295/.367/.545 over those contests. The Yankees will go with Giancarlo Stanton, Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge in their outfield (from left to right) in his stead.
More News
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Hits inside-the-park home run•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Day off against Houston•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Leading off Sunday•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Draws walk in fourth consecutive game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....