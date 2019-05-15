Hicks is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

Hicks will have to wait until the second half of Wednesday's twin bill to make his 2019 big-league debut, as the Yankees want to ease the outfielder into action after his lengthy stay on the IL to open the year. Brett Gardner is starting in center field in this one, with Mike Tauchman getting the nod in left field.