Hicks had a cortisone shot in his back Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Hicks hasn't played in over a week due to back stiffness. He feels better after the shot and remains not particularly concerned about his readiness for Opening Day, though it will still be a few more days before he's ready to resume baseball activities. If he's not good to go for the start of the year, an opportunity could open up for Clint Frazier.

