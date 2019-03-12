Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Gets cortisone injection
Hicks had a cortisone shot in his back Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Hicks hasn't played in over a week due to back stiffness. He feels better after the shot and remains not particularly concerned about his readiness for Opening Day, though it will still be a few more days before he's ready to resume baseball activities. If he's not good to go for the start of the year, an opportunity could open up for Clint Frazier.
More News
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Visiting doctor Monday•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Not returning this weekend•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Eyes weekend return•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Unconcerned but not close to return•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Sitting with back stiffness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Moose confirmed at 2B
Mike Moustakas has proven viable enough at second base for Craig Counsell to give him the nod,...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring update: Roster moves, inuries
Catch up on the latest spring news from the weekend, and see what it means as you get ready...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.