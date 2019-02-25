Hicks and the Yankees agreed Monday on a seven-year, $70 million contract extension, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Hicks, who was in his final year of arbitration and was slated to become a free agent over the winter, will now serve as the Yankees' everyday center fielder for the foreseeable future after reaching a long-term pact with the club. After a rocky start to his major-league career in Minnesota, Hicks has tapped into his full potential over the past two seasons in New York, slashing .255/.368/.470 (127 wRC+) over that span.

