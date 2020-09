Hicks went 1-for-3 with a home run, two walks and two RBI in a 12-7 loss to Toronto on Monday.

Hicks went back-to-back with Luke Voit in the first inning to stake the Yankees to an early lead. He brought home another run with a bases-loaded walk in the sixth to extend New York's lead to four before a bullpen implosion turned the tide in Toronto's favor. Hicks now has four homers and 13 RBI on the season while slashing .209/.365/.400.