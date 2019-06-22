Hicks (shoulder) will start in center field and bat sixth Saturday against the Astros, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

After missing the previous two games due to right shoulder inflammation, Hicks received the green light to rejoin the lineup when he woke up Saturday without any soreness. With his cortisone shot having provided the desired effect, Hicks should be ready to handle an everyday role heading into the upcoming week.

