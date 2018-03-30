Hicks' right intercostal muscle strain is a minor Grade 1 strain, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

The team hasn't put a timeline on Hicks' return, but Hicks himself said that he didn't want to go on the disabled list and thought he could be back within a few days. The team is being cautious with the 28-year-old outfielder, who has a lengthy injury history. Billy McKinney has been called up to replace him, though Jacoby Ellsbury will be eligible to return from the disabled list on April 5.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories