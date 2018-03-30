Hicks' right intercostal muscle strain is a minor Grade 1 strain, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

The team hasn't put a timeline on Hicks' return, but Hicks himself said that he didn't want to go on the disabled list and thought he could be back within a few days. The team is being cautious with the 28-year-old outfielder, who has a lengthy injury history. Billy McKinney has been called up to replace him, though Jacoby Ellsbury will be eligible to return from the disabled list on April 5.