Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Has Grade 1 strain
Hicks' right intercostal muscle strain is a minor Grade 1 strain, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
The team hasn't put a timeline on Hicks' return, but Hicks himself said that he didn't want to go on the disabled list and thought he could be back within a few days. The team is being cautious with the 28-year-old outfielder, who has a lengthy injury history. Billy McKinney has been called up to replace him, though Jacoby Ellsbury will be eligible to return from the disabled list on April 5.
More News
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Heads to DL with muscle strain•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Set for everyday center field role•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Comes to terms with Yankees•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Viewed as everyday outfielder in 2018•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Tees up pinch-hit homer•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...