Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Headed for MRI
Hicks is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his right hamstring Saturday, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Hicks exited Game 1 of the ALDS with hamstring tightness after poking a single off Chris Sale in the fourth inning. The outfielder downplayed the severity of the issue afterwards, noting that he's hopeful about playing in Game 2 on Saturday. Hicks missed three games with a left hamstring issue near the end of the season, though he said he doesn't think his current issue is as serious. More should be known come Saturday, but if the Yankees are forced to replace Hicks on the ALDS roster, he would be unavailable for the ALCS as well (should New York advance).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...