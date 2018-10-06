Hicks is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his right hamstring Saturday, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Hicks exited Game 1 of the ALDS with hamstring tightness after poking a single off Chris Sale in the fourth inning. The outfielder downplayed the severity of the issue afterwards, noting that he's hopeful about playing in Game 2 on Saturday. Hicks missed three games with a left hamstring issue near the end of the season, though he said he doesn't think his current issue is as serious. More should be known come Saturday, but if the Yankees are forced to replace Hicks on the ALDS roster, he would be unavailable for the ALCS as well (should New York advance).