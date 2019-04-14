Hicks (back) said Sunday that he plans to report back to extended spring training in Tampa within the next few days to continue working out but he remains without a clear timeline to return to game action, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Despite the lack of clarity regarding when he might return from the 10-day injured list, Hicks has been encouraged by the progress he's made lately. He noted that he's resumed throwing, running and hitting off a tee, with his progression to facing live pitching likely marking one of the final hurdles he needs to clear before playing in simulated or minor-league rehab games. The ongoing absences of Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton (biceps) should continue to provide Clint Frazier and Greg Bird with clear paths to near-everyday roles.