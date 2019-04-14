Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Heading to extended spring
Hicks (back) said Sunday that he plans to report back to extended spring training in Tampa within the next few days to continue working out but he remains without a clear timeline to return to game action, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Despite the lack of clarity regarding when he might return from the 10-day injured list, Hicks has been encouraged by the progress he's made lately. He noted that he's resumed throwing, running and hitting off a tee, with his progression to facing live pitching likely marking one of the final hurdles he needs to clear before playing in simulated or minor-league rehab games. The ongoing absences of Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton (biceps) should continue to provide Clint Frazier and Greg Bird with clear paths to near-everyday roles.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...