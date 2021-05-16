Manager Aaron Boone said after Saturday's win over the Orioles that Hicks (wrist) will be placed on the injured list, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

The team was hoping the 31-year-old would be able to avoid the injured list despite tearing a sheath that holds a tendon in his left wrist, but it's not a major surprise he still ended up on the shelf. Boone previously said it's possible Hicks would receive surgery, so his return timeline remains unclear while the next step in the recovery is determined. Brett Gardner should see increased time in center field for the Yankees in the meantime.