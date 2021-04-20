site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Heads to bench Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Hicks is not in Tuesday's lineup against Atlanta.
The switch-hitting center fielder is hitting .160 with a .236 OBP through 50 at-bats. Brett Gardner will start in center field and bat third.
