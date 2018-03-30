Hicks was put on the 10-day disabled list due to a right intercostal muscle strain prior to Friday's game.

It appears as though Hicks suffered the injury during Thursday's Opening Day contest against the Blue Jays, though he exhibited no sign of pain or discomfort at any point in the game, in which he went 2-for-4 from the plate. The club hasn't released any other information on his injury at this time but there will likely be an update on his status prior to Friday's affair. He will be eligible to return against Boston on April 10. In his place, the Yankees recalled Billy McKinney from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.