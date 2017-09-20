Play

Hicks (oblique) traveled to Florida in order to record some plate appearances in the Instructional League, and will compete in a minor-league game Monday, MLB.com's Bryan Hoch reports.

Hicks was able to begin hitting off a tee Sunday, and this next step will finally allow him to receive some live at-bats as he continues to ramp up his recovery. With a minor-league appearance on tap for Monday, the outfielder could be back with the big-league club shortly after that outing, if all goes well during his rehab over the course of this week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast