Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Heads to Florida for live at-bats
Hicks (oblique) traveled to Florida in order to record some plate appearances in the Instructional League, and will compete in a minor-league game Monday, MLB.com's Bryan Hoch reports.
Hicks was able to begin hitting off a tee Sunday, and this next step will finally allow him to receive some live at-bats as he continues to ramp up his recovery. With a minor-league appearance on tap for Monday, the outfielder could be back with the big-league club shortly after that outing, if all goes well during his rehab over the course of this week.
