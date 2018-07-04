Hicks went 1-for-3 with two runs scored, a two-run home run and two walks during Tuesday's 8-5 win over Atlanta.

Hicks gave the Yankees an early lead in the first inning with the homer to right field. The 28-year-old has a .262/.351/.519 slash line with 15 home runs and six stolen bases in 237 at-bats this season.

