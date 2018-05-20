Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Hits inside-the-park home run
Hicks went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and one run scored Saturday against the Royals.
Hicks recorded his fourth home run of the season, but perhaps more notably, it was his second inside-the-park home run of the campaign. He laced a ball the opposite way off the top of the right field wall and after right fielder Jorge Soler crashed into the wall in an effort to make the play, Hicks had enough time to round the bases. He singled later in the game to record his second consecutive multi-hit game, the first time he has accomplished that this season. Despite just a .240 batting average, Hicks has gotten on base at a .344 clip and has the potential to provide a nice combination of home runs and stolen bases if he can remain healthy and in the lineup.
