Hicks went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a triple and two total runs in Thursday's 6-5 win against the Red Sox.

Hicks contributed to a five-run third inning with a solo shot to right field. He later scored what ended up being a critical run after tripling with two outs in the fifth frame. Hicks has struggled most of the season, but he could be turning things around. Over his past two contests, he's gone 4-for-6 with two homers, a double, a triple, four runs and five RBI.